NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened in the 6100 block of North Miro Street.

Police are looking for 43-year Misty Jones as a person of interest in connection with the homicide by shooting.

The incident happened on February 9, 2022.

Police are not looking for Misty Jones on criminal charges at this time, however, detectives feel that she may have knowledge or information vital to the investigation and wish to interview her.



Anyone with information regarding Misty Jones whereabouts or the Homicide is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.