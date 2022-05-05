NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department requested help in locating a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

According to NOPD, 30-year-old Michael Daigle is wanted for an offense that happened on May 4 at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Conti Street.

According to investigators, Michael Diagle shot at the victim from a teal green 2012 Honda CRV, bearing Louisiana plate 613ECW.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Michael Diagle is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.