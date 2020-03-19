NOPD seeking person of interest in fatal Bourbon St. hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released pictures of a person of interest who may have information related to a fatal hit-and-run on Bourbon Street earlier this week.

The victim was struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of St. Louis Street at approximately 12:01 a.m. The vehicle sped off, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD has released an image of a woman wanted for questioning in relation to the case, as well as a picture of a vehicle that may have been involved.

The vehicle used in the hit-and-run is a gray 2008 or 2009 Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan with possible damage to the rear driver’s side door, rear end and undercarriage of the vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.