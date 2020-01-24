NOPD searching for suspect who stole Rolex watch from man in Bourbon St. bathroom

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help locating and identifying the suspect who robbed a man while he was using a bathroom on Bourbon Street.

According to the NOPD, around 2:40 a.m. on January 16, the suspect and victim were inside of a business in the 200 block of Bourbon Street. When the victim went to the restroom, the suspect followed him.

That’s when the suspect stole a gold Rolex watch off of the victim’s wrist. Police says the subject then ran out of the establishment onto Iberville Street towards Royal Street. The victim gave a brief chase but lost sight of the suspect.

The perpetrator was described as a male, about 6’1” in height with a slim build. He was wearing a white mesh hat with a black front, white t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.