NOPD searching for suspect in French Quarter Robbery

NEW ORLEANS– – The NOPD is asking for help in identifying and locating a man wanted for a robbery in the French Quarter early Thursday morning.

Investigators say that around 2:09 a.m., the pictured subject followed the victim into the 500 block of Dauphine Street. The victim dropped his wallet on the ground and before he could pick it up, the subject stepped on the wallet, pushed the victim to the ground and fled the scene with the victim’s wallet.

Anyone who can help Eighth District detectives identify and locate the pictured subject is asked to call 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.