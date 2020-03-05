NOPD searching for suspect in Claiborne Avenue hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for the man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man and a child.

Investigators say that on November 24, 2019, 30-year-old Christopher Anders was driving a a black Chevrolet Camaro in a reckless manner in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue, around 6:40 P.M. That’s when they say he lost control of the car, swerved onto the raised median and struck a four-year-old child and his father. The Camaro then reportedly continued forward and struck a parked pick-up truck, before becoming disabled.

Detectives say that Anders fled the scene on foot and left the disabled vehicle on the median. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding Christopher Anders’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Division Detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).