NOPD searching for stolen truck and trailer

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is requesting the public’s help in locating a truck and trailer that was stolen February 3, 2020.

Investigators say that around 6:20 p.m., the pictured Ford pick-up truck was taken from the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. The truck bears Louisiana license plate W648352. A trailer was also attached to the truck, and bears Louisiana license plate L960837.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the truck and trailer is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.