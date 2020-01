NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man that they say was caught on the doorbell camera of a home in 4600 block of Dryades Street, stealing mail.

Investigators say the theft occurred around 4:00 p.m. on December 26th.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NOPD’s Second District at (504)658-6020, or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504)822-1111.