NOPD searching for missing mother and 4-year-old daughter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is responding to a report of a missing mother and her 4-year-old daughter. Both were reported as missing on Monday by the mother’s boyfriend.

Monica Spurlock, 24, reportedly last spoke to her partner on Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since. Spurlock is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 143 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Spurlock’s daughter, Railynn Arnaud, also has black hair and brown eyes.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spurlock and Arnaud to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.