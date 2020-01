NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating 55-year-old Darryl Loving.

He was last seen in the 3700 block of of Earhart Boulevard on January 2nd.

Loving is 6’0″ tall and weighs between 220-240 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact NOPD Sixth District Detectives at (504)658-6060.