NOPD searching for missing man in white Honda CRV with Louisiana plate

Missing Person Reported to NOPD Third District

Chad Garcia (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating an adult male reported as missing since late Saturday night.

Chad Garcia was last seen at about 11 p.m. on July 10, at about 3 a.m. Garcia was found to have left the location without his cell phone, using his white 2017 Honda CRV bearing Louisiana license plate 483BDJ.

Anyone with additional information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.