NOPD searching for missing 70-year-old man last seen on Hendee Street

Joseph Charles (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 70-year-old Joseph Charles, who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot, 190-pound man with salt-and-pepper hair and a goatee was last seen by family members at 1:06 a.m. on July 20 in the 1400 block of Hendee Street. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Charles was wearing a black, gold and white button-down shirt, khaki shorts, flip flops and driving a burnt orange Nissan Armada SUV.

Anyone with additional information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.