Nicole Gallagher (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for 32-year-old Nicole Gallagher, who was reported missing from the 1500 block of 6th Street.

The reporting person advised that Gallagher was last heard from on May 27 by family members in California.

Anyone with helpful information regarding Nicole Gallagher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.