NOPD searching for man who exposed himself at Parisite Skate park

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help locating 23-year-old Tyrone Deisko Clayton, Jr.

Clayton is wanted for obscenity, and an aggravated assault with a firearm incident that occurred on June 13, 2020 and June 17, 2020 respectively.

On June 13th, Clayton allegedly exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Parisite Skate park located in the 1600 block Pleasure Street in full view of park patrons.

A victim observed Clayton’s action and advised him to leave.

On June 17th, Clayton returned to the park armed with a handgun.

While the gun was pointed toward the ground, Clayton gestured with his finger for the victim to approach him.

Clayton was seen driving a white 2007 Honda Accord bearing Louisiana license plate 876DTL.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clayton is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or tol-free 1-877-903-STOP.