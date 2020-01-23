NOPD searching for Blue Bike-riding porch pirate Uptown

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an Uptown porch pirate who made his getaway on a Blue Bike.

The thief was recorded on surveillance video taking a package off of a porch in the 4700 block of Chestnut Street on December 15.

The unidentified ma then hopped on a Blue Bike and pedaled away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

