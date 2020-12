NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has cordoned off an area near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue as they search for an armed carjacking suspect.

The attempted carjacking occurred in the 1800 block of Tulane, according to the NOPD. The suspect fled on foot.

Officers have set up a perimeter from Tulane to the north to Claiborne to the east, Gravier Street to the south, and South Roman Street to the west.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.