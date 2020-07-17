NOPD searches for suspects who damaged statue on Jeff Davis Parkway

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in identifying a group of people responsible for damaging a statue of Charles Didier Drew at the intersection of Jeff Davis Parkway and Canal Street.

According to investigators, a group of people was seen toppling the statue and destroying it with sledgehammers on surveillance video around midnight on July 10th.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.