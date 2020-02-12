NOPD searches for suspect is Algiers carjacking and shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in identifying the suspect in an Algiers shooting and carjacking.

Investigators say that around 11:13 p.m. o February 7th, the victim was exiting a gas station and approaching his vehicle at a store in 1900 block of Newton Street when the suspect threatened him with a gun. The suspect fired the gun and hitting the victim in the back.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a gold or tan 2016 Hyundai Tucson, and bears Louisiana license plate 208DFJ.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect’s location is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The NOPD advises citizens to NOT approach this suspect; he is considered armed and dangerous.