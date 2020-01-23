NOPD searches for Second District “Porch Pirate”

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of a package theft that occurred on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say that around 12:14 p.m., the victim had a package delivered to the front porch of her residence.

On the same date at 5:29 p.m., the victim’s video surveillance cameras captured the above unknown male entering the front yard of her residence and stealing her package.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.