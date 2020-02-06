NOPD searches for “person of interest” in N. Robertson Street murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for a person of interest related to the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the Fifth District.

Detectives are searching for 40-year-old Otis Landry who is a person of interest in the investigation of the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the 5900 block of North Robertson Street.

Landry is wanted only as a person of interest related to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Otis Landry is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.