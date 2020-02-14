NOPD searches for Palmer Avenue porch pirate

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected of stealing packages of the front porch of a home in the 2600 block of Palmer Avenue.

The owner of the home told police that on February 4, 2020 around 4:23 p.m., a man rode up to the residence on a bicycle. The subject reportedly parked the bicycle on the sidewalk and walked onto the front porch while holding a red and black bag. He then removed two packages from the victim’s porch and fled the location with the items on his bicycle.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the unknown subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.