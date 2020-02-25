NOPD searches for missing woman last seen at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD officers is asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Evelina Stewart, who was reported missing in the Fifth District.

According to investigators, Stewart was last seen on Sunday, February 23, 2020 around 11:34 a.m. at Canal Place.

Stewart is described as a black female, about 5’7” tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and a black short afro hairstyle. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a pink top and cream colored short heels.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.