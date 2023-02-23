NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for an elderly man who has reportedly not been seen or heard from in at least four days.

According to the NOPD, 84-year-old William Bridges was last seen in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 4 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 19).

Bridges was believed to have been traveling in his dark grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Louisiana license plate C929007 (pictured). The truck has a cracked tail light on its driver’s side.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Bridges is urged to contact the NOPD’s Second District office at 504-658-6030.

