NOPD searches for man wanted for Uptown cell phone/ credit card theft

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for stealing a cell phone and a credit card at an uptown business.

Investigators say that the pictured unknown male allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and credit card. Later, he went to a known cell phone store and used the stolen credit card to purchase a cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.