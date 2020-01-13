NOPD searches for Lakeview package thief

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in identifying and locating a man wanted for stealing packages in Lakeview.

Investigators say that the man in question was caught on surveillance cameras on January 11th around 3:00 p.m. taking packages from two locations in the area of Canal Boulevard and Germain Street.

In both instances, the man was seen riding a white “beach cruiser” style bike to flee the scene of the crime.

Anyone with any information on this person’s identity is asked to call Third District Detectives at (504) 658-6030 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.