NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This month the New Orleans Police Department is getting ready for the 12th Annual Horses, Hops, and Cops fundraiser to benefit the NOPD Mounted Division.

The event is a free and family-friendly event open to all ages and an opportunity to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

It is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2022, at the NOPD stables on Harrison Avenue.

Every year during carnival season, the Clydesdales visit New Orleans and dedicate one night to supporting their fellow horses.

“The unit provides high-visibility patrol and plays an important role in our crime-fighting efforts. Horses, Hops, and Cops is an important event that ensures we are able to continue providing the best care for our horses and best protection for our citizens,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

During Horses, Hops, and Cops, the entire family will be able to get up close and personal with the Clydesdales, tour the NOPD stables, as well as watch an equestrian soccer game featuring NOPD Mounted Unit officers and Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

For more exclusive access to the Budweiser Clydesdales, there is a limited quantity of VIP Experience Tour tickets available for purchase where guests can enjoy a one-hour guided tour behind the scenes with a Budweiser Clydesdale handler to learn about the unique horses, their special training, state-of-the-art transportation and much more.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased for a chance to party with a guest on the Budweiser balcony on Mardi Gras Day and to win a pair of diamond stud earrings from Diamonds Direct.

The raffle will be held on the night of the fundraiser (February 16th) at 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds raised from sponsorships, concession sales, raffle tickets, VIP experience tickets, photo sales and other donations will support the NOPD Mounted Unit.

For more information on Horses, Hops, and Cops and/or to buy VIP Tour or raffle tickets, visit www.horseshopsandcops.com or contact the NOPD Public Information Office at 504-658-5858.