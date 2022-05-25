NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards.
Reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
There is no additional information on his condition or the motive of the incident.
