NOPD responds to 3 additional shootings Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On June 6, The New Orleans Police Department investigated multiple shootings.
One of the first shootings was on the 800 block of Poydras street early Sunday morning.
According to NOPD a man had gunshot wounds to his lower body.
In a separate incident a few hours later NOPD responded to another shooting.
The shooting was investigated on the 1500 block of canal street according to NOPD.
Reports show a man suffered with a gunshot injury on his leg as he arrived at a local hospital.
In the afternoon NOPD tweeted a fourth shooting.
NOPD was investigating a shooting on the 2500 block of Conti street.
Reports show a male victim had a gunshot injury as he arrived at a hospital.