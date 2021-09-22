NOPD: Residents encouraged to use safe zones when selling and buying items online

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With many sales being made online today, the New Orleans Police Department reminds residents of Safe Exchange Zones available in the city.

Safe Exchange Zones are located throughout six of eight district police stations to safely complete in-person purchases or sales.

The resolution for safe exchange zones was implemented by the NOPD and New Orleans City Council members after a New Orleans man was killed on March 7, 2021, during the commission of a sale he initiated online.

Safe exchange zones are available in districts two through seven 24-hours a day/seven days a week.

Although safe exchange zones are not under video surveillance, they are in well-lit and safe environments. Individuals exchanging goods are expected to make legal transactions only.



For more information regarding safe exchange zones, please contact the district station you plan to make the exchange at. The district station numbers are 504-658-6020 (Second District), 504-658-6030 (Third District), 504-658-6040 (Fourth District), 504-658-6050 (Fifth District), 504-658-6060 (Sixth District) and 504-658-6070 (Seventh District).