NOPD reports two separate shootings, including one updated to a self-inflicted wound to the leg

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a pair unrelated incidents that resulted in gunshot wounds.

The latest one initial reported as a shooting incident on Interstate 10 East at Downman Road, was later updated to a medical call after it was determined that while the victim did sustain a gunshot wound, the wound was determined to not have come from an aggravated battery by shooting.

Earlier in the evening, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports show one victim having sustained a gunshot wound(s).

No further details are currently available on either incident at this time.