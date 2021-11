NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

An initial report received late Sunday night showed a male victim of unknown age or gender was killed in the New Orleans East incident.

According to the report, the NOPD was notified of the incident at approximately 10:02 p.m.

No additional details are currently available.

#NOPDAlert: Traffic fatality reported in 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Initial reports show a male victim. pic.twitter.com/QzeMykU79N — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 8, 2021