NOPD reports missing 6-year-old taken by guardian’s friend since Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for juvenile male reported as missing.

Ca’Tory Bessard (Photo: NOPD)

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 15, 6-year-old Ca’Tory Bessard was last seen by his guardian at his residence.

With the consent of his guardian, Bessard left with his guardian’s friend in a black 2004 Ford Expedition bearing an Oklahoma license plate with an unknown number.

The guardian communicated with the friend on May 16., but Bessard has not returned to his residence.

Anyone with additional information on Bessard’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.