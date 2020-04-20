NOPD releases video of gunman accused of brazen afternoon shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released video of a brazen afternoon shooting from earlier this month that left one man dead.

In the video, a hooded gunman can be seen exiting a tan SUV at the corner of North Broad and Dumaine Streets just before 3 p.m. on April 5. The gunman can be clearly seen brandishing what the NOPD defined in a press release as an “assault rifle.”

The armed suspect can be seen on the video sprinting after the victim and returning to the parked SUV a short time later. The victim was unresponsive when officers found him in the 2600 block of Dumaine St., and he later died at a hospital, according to the NOPD.

NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.