NOPD releases pictures of French Quarter graffiti suspects

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man and a woman captured on surveillance video vandalizing two historic buildings in the French Quarter.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Dumaine Street and the 200 block of Bourbon Street on November 1, according to the NOPD.

The suspects allegedly worked in tandem while the graffiti was applied. A man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt sprayed the buildings, while a woman carrying a backpack that contained the spray paint acted as a lookout on Dumaine Street.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.