NOPD releases body cam footage from protests

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has released body cam video recorded during last week’s protest on the Crescent City Connection.

“I’ve heard the concerns and I’ve heard the questions about why would we engage a peaceful crowd,” Ferguson said. “The purpose of releasing this video is to show that part of this crowd was violent. They had every intention of having our encounter with our officers.”

Chief Ferguson says the video proves that the protest was not entirely peaceful, and that his officers reacted with force when some of the protesters tried to breach the police line.

That’s when officers discharged tear gas and fired rubber “stinger rounds.”

Ferguson adds that the investigation is ongoing, and that the officers who fired the rubber rounds will not be assigned to future protests.