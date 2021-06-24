NOPD partners with Inspire NOLA to bring some friendly competition this summer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The NOPD Police Activity League is partnering with Inspire NOLA to bring the youth and police together for fun.

“NOPD PAL is excited to participate in the basketball games. This is a great opportunity for the youth to have positive interactions with police officers in an enjoyable environment,” said Community Engagement Officer and NOPD PAL Organizer, Jerry Baldwin.

Starting July 2, ‘Hoopin’ with NOPD’ will be the first NOPD PAL event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first basketball game of the series will tip-off at 6 p.m. on Friday.

It will be held at Edna Karr High School, located at 4400 General Meyer Avenue.

The games will run through Wednesday, July 28.

The NOPD PAL program was relaunched on September 9, 2019, under the leadership of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, in an effort to foster positive relationships with youth in the community.

Male and females between the ages of 12 and 17 can participate.

A parent or guardian must be present to register a child for the games.

For more information about the upcoming games, contact NOPD’S Community Engagement Office at 504-658-5590.