NOPD opens homicide investigation after body found at I-10 and Michoud Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers found the body of an unidentified homicide victim at the Michoud Boulevard I-10 exit this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a body at the intersection just before 11 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Responding officers initially reported an unclassified death at the location. However, after further investigation, the officers reclassified the situation as a homicide investigation.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have secured the scene and have been gathering evidence. No further details have been released.

Homicide Detective Marylou Agustin is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any additional information. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.