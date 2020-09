NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting by homicide on Wednesday evening.

NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Thalia St. and S. Saratoga St.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.