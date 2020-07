One killed in triple shooting on St Roch Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday afternoon, the NOPD began investigating a shooting at the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and North Tonti Street.

At about 5:36 p.m., NOPD detectives received an initial report of three victims in the incident.

Detectives say one of the victims in this incident was pronounced dead at the scene, so the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The extent of the other victims’ injuries is still unknown.

