NOPD: One killed in Monday afternoon shooting on Palm Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening in the Second District.

Officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting around 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Palm Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.