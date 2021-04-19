NOPD: Adult male killed after car collides with school bus on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, the NOPD began investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and I-510.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was killed in the crash. The driver of the school bus, an adult female, suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The NOPD is reporting that no students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Drivers urged to avoid area while police activity is ongoing. Check back for updates.