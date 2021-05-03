NOPD: One injured after truck shot-up in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Ulloa Street.

Initial reports show a male victim, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Ulloa Street shooting

Ulloa Street shooting

Ulloa Street shooting

Ulloa Street shooting

Ulloa Street shooting

The shooting happened in Mid-City, near the intersection of Ulloa Street and S. Cortez Street.

Officials believe the victim was in the driver’s seat of the pictured truck when he was fired upon.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.