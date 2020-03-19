NOPD: One arrested, two still at large for fatal January shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on January 26.

According to the NOPD, 20-year-old Dijon Curtis is accused of shooting the victim at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dryades Street.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained and he was later apprehended.

Curtis is charged with second degree murder and aggravated burglary. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on March 18, 2020.

Curtis is believed to have been assisted by a second subject, described as a black male who displayed a very distinct limp walk and was also observed to be armed with a handgun.

It is also believed that a third subject, described as a black female, was the getaway driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the two wanted subjects, or the location of the getaway vehicle, is asked to contact Detective Thaddeus Williams at at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free 1-877-903-7867.