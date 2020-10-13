NOPD: One arrested, one at large for City Park Carousel vandalism

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD announced the arrest of 24-year-old Pablo Amador in connection with a simple burglary that occurred at City Park on October 4.

An arrest warrant has been obtained by the NOPD for 22-year-old Monica Okada, for her participation in the burglary.

At about 12:59 a.m., City Park was targeted by two suspects in an incident which both individuals stole a historic plaque from the carousel area and caused thousands of dollars in damages to the property.

As investigation into the incident progressed, information received through tips to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans aided investigators in developing Amadar and Okada as suspects.

With the assistance of Kenner Police Department investigators, a search warrant was executed at the home of Amadar in that jurisdiction.

Amadar was located and arrested during execution of the search warrant. Detectives were also able to recover the stolen property at the location.

Okada, also believed to reside in the Kenner area, remains at large and remains wanted for arrest in connection with this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Monica Okada is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.