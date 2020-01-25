Watch: Supt. Ferguson gives update on officer involved shooting in the French Quarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Early Saturday morning, the NOPD received a call of an individual waving and pointing a gun around in the French Qaarter.

According to NOPD Supt. Sean Ferguson, the call came in around 7:26 a.m. and eight officers responded to the scene on Bourbon Street.

Supt. Ferguson says four responding officers found the individual, who was in fact armed. "At that point in time, there was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in that individual being struck in the chest."

Ferguson continued, "three of the four responding officers discharged their weapons. This is now officially a force investigation, team investigation."

According to Supt. Ferguson, the individual who was struck is currently in surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest. No further information is available on the individual.

WGNO is on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

