NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The initial call of an officer in need of assistance came in around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Reports show an NOPD officer sustained a gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital via EMS.

The status of the officer is unknown at this time.

The NOPD says the suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.