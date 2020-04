NEW ORLEANS – According to the NOPD, an officer was shot on Tuesday morning.

The shootout happened in the 6700 block of Bundy Road, in New Orleans East.

Initial reports show that the suspect is in police custody.

The condition of the officer is unknown, but officials say part of I-10 had to be shut down to rush the officer to University Medical Center.

