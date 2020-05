NEW ORLEANS – Security camera footage from a gas station on Chef Menteur shows the close call one officer had.

Two NOPD officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen car, but the driver tried to flee. In doing so, one officer became trapped under the rolling car.

The second officer assisted to free his partner, and they both chased down the suspect.

The officer has an injured leg and arm, but he will be okay.

The suspect is in jail.