NOPD Officer injured while chasing carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS– An New Orleans Police Officer was injured while chasing a carjacking suspect early Friday morning.

According to investigators, around 1:37 a.m., two NOPD Third District officers spotted a vehicle stolen during a recent carjacking in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway at a gas station. When they confronted the driver, he put the car in reverse and tried to leave the parking lot. The driver ten jumped from the moving car. One of the officers was then dragged by that car until the other officer was able to stop it. Both officers continued to pursue the driver on foot and apprehended him about a half mile away from the scene.

The dragged officer is being treated for non-life threatening arm and leg injuries.