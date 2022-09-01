NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police Department Officer James “Jamie” Roberson started the art project to get a rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon and St. Ann Streets for Southern Decadence.

Officer Roberson says it took two years and many hurdles to see this project through completion.

“I believe that this fleur-de-lis embodies the city’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. I am so glad that Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials have shown the support for this project especially with the significance of the projects completion at the start of the 50th anniversary of Southern Decadence.

Josh Duffy created the image of the fleur-de-lis and the artists Jolean Barkley and Wendo Brunoir painted the rainbow fleur-de-lis. Pelican Paint helped provide the paint for the project.

“As a member of the New Orleans Police Department, I am happy I can give back to the community with this beautiful piece of art. Finally if it wasn’t for the culture of the New Orleans Police Department under the direction of Chief Shaun Ferguson and his commitment to an inclusive department through the LGBT Liaison Program, I would never have been able to express in such a public fashion my love for this city and my LGBTQ+ community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Officer Roberson said.

The rainbow fleur-de-lis is on the crosswalk at Bourbon Street and St. Ann Street in front of Bourbon Pub & Parade and Oz.